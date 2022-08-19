Alaska job numbers for July up from year earlier

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A report from the state labor department says Alaska had about 9,900 more jobs last month than it did in July 2021.

This comes as the state experiences a more typical tourism season following two pandemic-stunted years. But Alaska still had about 14,100 fewer nonfarm jobs last month than it did in July 2019, the summer before the pandemic.

The leisure and hospitality industry had about 3,800 more jobs last month than in July 2021, and the trade, transportation and utilities sector had about 2,900 more jobs.

However, job numbers in both sectors lag far behind July 2019 counts, according to the report.

