Alaska National Guard in talks with state to help alleviate ASD bus driver shortage

Alaska National Guard in talks with state to help alleviate ASD bus driver shortage
Alaska National Guard in talks with state to help alleviate ASD bus driver shortage
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska National Guard has received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers.

A National Guard spokesperson said they have been in contact with the Alaska Emergency Operations Center, adding that this partnership is still in the works and they do not have a concrete answer yet if the partnership will be possible.

The school district has been forced to suspend routes in the early days of the school year, which began for students on Thursday.

Anchorage schools begin with a rocky start

“We met with a team from the Alaska National Guard, met with the superintendent and some of his staff to learn more about what their needs were, and sort of brainstorm what would be possible,” National Guard spokesperson Alan Brown said.

However, first-year Anchorage School District Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt said Thursday that he had not been in touch with military personnel about the potential partnership.

“I am not aware of that,” Bryantt said in an interview Thursday. “I was at the base all day this morning and I had the opportunity to speak with families about how pleased they are to be back in school.”

Brown said that the discussion earlier this week consisted of understanding what the district’s needs were.

“They shared their issues, their challenges, what their needs were and then from there, we took that information and that’s where we’re at,” Brown said. “We are conducting an analysis at our level to determine what we could do to assist.”

According to ASD, the district currently has 52 bus drivers working throughout the district. The district is in need of 70 bus drivers to fill their schedule, and with 50 currently in the hiring or training process, the superintendent stated that he plans to have only 20 vacant positions by the end of September.

Brown hopes that they will be able to have a plan in place over the next few days to see if the partnership with the district would be possible. Currently, Brown said there are no discussions being had with other districts statewide.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Bane and Steven Narron
Amber Alert canceled after 15-year-old girl found safe
Alaska State Troopers investigate a head-on vehicle collision on the Parks Highway in Willow.
Woman killed in crash on Parks Highway in Willow identified
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Anchorage school bus routes will be suspended for up to 6 weeks to deal with a driver shortage.
‘In terms of the budget we’re in a dire situation’: Anchorage schools begin with a rocky start
Election Day has arrived for residents across the state of Alaska, and polls are open for...
Primary Election 2022 live blog

Latest News

Fast Cast, August 19, 2022
Alaska State Troopers investigate a head-on vehicle collision on the Parks Highway in Willow.
Woman killed in crash on Parks Highway in Willow identified
The administrative building for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, shown here on...
Iditarod Elementary closed Friday due to staffing shortage
Alaska’s rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night, helping alert the...
Amber alert leads to rescue of girl abducted by sex offender, troopers say