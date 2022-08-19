All charges have been dismissed against Adam Andrew in the AVCP apartment complex fire

BETHEL, Alaska (KYUK) - All charges have been dropped against Adam Andrew, the person originally charged in the fire that killed three at the AVCP housing apartment complex. Andrew had been charged with three counts of murder in the second degree and one count of arson. He faced an additional seven felonies and six misdemeanor counts. According to court documents, Bethel Police Department Investigator Skyler Smith had testimony from just one eyewitness: a 15-year-old who said that he saw Andrew start the fire on Aug. 12 at around 4 a.m.

The prosecutor for the case, Chris Knowles, would not say whether the fire was being investigated as arson or whether they were looking at other causes. However, he did say there is still an active investigation and that the Bethel Police Department is still investigating all leads.

The Bethel Police Department supervising officer and investigator were not available for comment.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.