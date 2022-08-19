All charges have been dismissed against Adam Andrew in the AVCP apartment complex fire

The latest headlines from Alaska's News Source
By Olivia Ebertz
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHEL, Alaska (KYUK) - All charges have been dropped against Adam Andrew, the person originally charged in the fire that killed three at the AVCP housing apartment complex. Andrew had been charged with three counts of murder in the second degree and one count of arson. He faced an additional seven felonies and six misdemeanor counts. According to court documents, Bethel Police Department Investigator Skyler Smith had testimony from just one eyewitness: a 15-year-old who said that he saw Andrew start the fire on Aug. 12 at around 4 a.m.

The prosecutor for the case, Chris Knowles, would not say whether the fire was being investigated as arson or whether they were looking at other causes. However, he did say there is still an active investigation and that the Bethel Police Department is still investigating all leads.

The Bethel Police Department supervising officer and investigator were not available for comment.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Bane and Steven Narron
Amber Alert canceled after 15-year-old girl found safe
Alaska State Troopers investigate a head-on vehicle collision on the Parks Highway in Willow.
Woman killed in crash on Parks Highway in Willow identified
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Anchorage school bus routes will be suspended for up to 6 weeks to deal with a driver shortage.
‘In terms of the budget we’re in a dire situation’: Anchorage schools begin with a rocky start
Election Day has arrived for residents across the state of Alaska, and polls are open for...
Primary Election 2022 live blog

Latest News

Alaska National Guard in talks with state to help alleviate ASD bus driver shortage
Alaska National Guard in talks with state to help alleviate ASD bus driver shortage
Fast Cast, August 19, 2022
Alaska State Troopers investigate a head-on vehicle collision on the Parks Highway in Willow.
Woman killed in crash on Parks Highway in Willow identified
The administrative building for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, shown here on...
Iditarod Elementary closed Friday due to staffing shortage