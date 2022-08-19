AMC re-releases ‘Grease’ in tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John died earlier this month, but her film legacy lives on this weekend in select...
Olivia Newton-John died earlier this month, but her film legacy lives on this weekend in select theaters.(MGN Online / Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:18 AM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Following Olivia Newton-John’s death earlier this month, AMC Theaters is re-releasing the classic film “Grease,” in which she starred with John Travolta.

This weekend, 135 theaters will show the 1978 film adaptation of the musical, with tickets costing just $5, and $1 from each ticket will go to breast cancer research.

Newton-John died Aug. 8 after several bouts with cancers over the years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Bane and Steven Narron
Amber Alert canceled after 15-year-old girl found safe
Alaska State Troopers investigate a head-on vehicle collision on the Parks Highway in Willow.
Person killed in crash on Parks Highway in Willow
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Anchorage school bus routes will be suspended for up to 6 weeks to deal with a driver shortage.
‘In terms of the budget we’re in a dire situation’: Anchorage schools begin with a rocky start
Election Day has arrived for residents across the state of Alaska, and polls are open for...
Primary Election 2022 live blog

Latest News

YouTuber finds mummified body in abandoned building while filming video
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan’s abortion ban
FILE - In this photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office is El Shafee Elsheikh who is...
Islamic State ‘Beatle’ gets life term for US hostage deaths
Attorney General William Barr
Panel rules Justice Dept. improperly withheld memo in Russia probe