Department of Natural Resources announces $1.5 million in food security grants

A tractor sits next to a field of row crops at the Alaska Plant Materials Center in Palmer.
A tractor sits next to a field of row crops at the Alaska Plant Materials Center in Palmer.(AKNS)
By Arielle Ingram-David
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Natural Resources said that over $1.5 million would be distributed to 441 individuals through the Micro-Grants for Food Security Program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In a press release, the department said that the Alaska Division of Agriculture is charged with supervising the distribution of the grants and collaborated with an independent review committee to select grant recipients.

“Programs like this help Alaskans improve both the quantity and quality of locally grown food in food insecure communities,” said Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

The release said that over 7,000 applications were received for Alaska-based microgrants, and that the grants were created from a 2018 Farm Bill that initiated programs for Alaska, Hawaii, and U.S. territories. The release says that 59 additional applications submitted from organizations are still under review.

“Small-scale agricultural projects are a key part of increasing the State’s food security,” said Gov. Dunleavy.

Food security-related projects that impact Alaska’s rural supply chain were given greater focus. al supply chain.

Grants totaling more than $570,000 were authorized for greenhouse projects, and another set of grants totaling over $358,000 were approved for gardening proposals, leaving $570,000 for proposals related to subsistence and $145,000 for fencing projects.

The department plans to email all successful grant recipients this week.

