Fishing Report: Late red run starting to slow down

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska’s News Source Fishing Report is typically done by sports reporter Austin Sjong — but for this week’s edition, the reigns have been passed to reporter Carly Schreck, who battled the rain on the Kenai Peninsula.

Schreck — like many Alaskans — has a family cabin on the Kenai River, and a couple of times a year she heads down and spends a few days hanging out and flossing for those world-famous Kenai sockeyes. This time around she took the camera with, and tried to make some TV magic literally right in her backyard.

It has been a great year for the Kenai River red run, with huge numbers earlier in the season allowing the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to raise the bag limits. However, those big numbers have started to slow down. They were in the low 20,000s when Schreck hit the river, and now they are even lower than that. That doesn’t matter though, because fishing isn’t always about catching your limit, it’s about having a good time with family and friends in the great Alaskan outdoors.

Schreck and her family foul hooked a few reds before they finally flossed one right through the mouth, So while the fishing wasn’t exactly hot, they still caught dinner for the night. The hot fishing now is going for silver salmon out of Seward, or if you don’t want to make that long of a trip, check the tributaries of the Turnagian Arm such as Bird Creek and Twenty Mile River, just make sure to check the tide tables because you want to make sure you are fishing the tide to have the most success.

