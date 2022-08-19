Iditarod Elementary closed Friday due to staffing shortage

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Iditarod Elementary School is closed Friday due to a staffing shortage, according to school officials.

Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District spokesperson Jillian Morrissey told Alaska’s News Source that the closure stems from multiple staff who called out for “various reasons” Friday. She said the school received reports prior to the day starting that people weren’t coming into work. Morrissey also said the staffing shortage was not due to the current bus driver shortage the district is experiencing.

The district welcomed students back for the school year on Tuesday. When asked if the school will be back open Monday, Morrissey said the district will be having discussions today to make that determination.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.