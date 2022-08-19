Rain continues

A chance to see breaks into the weekend
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Schools are starting again in Alaska.

Anchorage had its turn today, with a rainy morning as kids were being dropped off or getting off the bus.

The Alaska State Fair will start its run with some rain as well. The Fair opens its multiple gates on Friday.

Southeast Alaska had dry weather, even sunshine on Thursday. Friday will also see sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s to lower 70s.

Southcentral Alaska will see rain, several rounds of rain through Saturday. The rain will be heavy at times in Prince William Sound.

Upper level troughing has been sitting over the state and driving surface low-pressure systems under its circulation, and those surface lows contain a lot of precipitable water.

