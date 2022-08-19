VIDEO: Flash mob ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven after street takeover, police say

Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store after a street takeover. (Source: Los Angeles Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Police in Los Angeles say a flash mob ransacked and looted a 7-Eleven convenience store earlier this week following a street takeover.

The Los Angeles Police Department shared surveillance video from the store located in South Los Angeles.

Police said the video shows several group members grabbing various items on Aug. 15 at about 12:40 a.m., including drinks, cigarettes, lottery tickets and other merchandise.

LAPD said members of the group were also throwing merchandise at store employees.

Afterward, the store was left in disarray, with authorities saying the group left before law enforcement arrived.

Police said before the incident within the store, the group held a street takeover at a nearby intersection that blocked traffic with vehicles performing “donuts” in the street.

The LAPD urged anyone with further information about this incident to contact South Traffic Division Detectives at 323-421-2500.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Bane and Steven Narron
Amber Alert canceled after 15-year-old girl found safe
Election Day has arrived for residents across the state of Alaska, and polls are open for...
Primary Election 2022 live blog
A Palmer judge sentenced a man convicted of murdering a fellow schoolmate in 2016 with a...
Last of convicted Grunwald killers sentenced
A woman driving a stolen SUV hit a police vehicle, found with meth Sunday (KTUU)
Woman rammed Anchorage police car with stolen vehicle, police say
Anchorage school bus routes will be suspended for up to 6 weeks to deal with a driver shortage.
‘In terms of the budget we’re in a dire situation’: Anchorage schools begin with a rocky start

Latest News

Cincinnati police investigating a double-shooting at the Wendy's in Walnut Hills Thursday night.
2 Wendy’s employees shot in Cincinnati, one critically injured
Anchorage School District is 70 school bus drivers short going into the new school year. They...
Anchorage parents face long wait times during drop-off and pickup on first day of school
Alaska’s rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven...
Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous
The Fishing Report with Carly Shreck on the Kenai with her family
Carly's Kenai Fishing Report