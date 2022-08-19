A wet start to the Alaska State Fair

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Scattered rain showers this morning across much of Southcentral, as we continue to remain locked into a wet and cooler weather pattern. While only 3 days this year have seen dry conditions, looking ahead we’ll see a decent amount of dry time into next week. We’ve got to get through the next 48 hours before we begin to see drier conditions building back into the region.

While the activity is scattered this morning, widespread rain returns into the afternoon and evening hours for Southcentral. The rain will move in from southwest to northeast through the day, with an additional .25 to .50 inches of rain for inland regions. Coastal regions will easily see an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain into Saturday. You’ll want to watch area waterways as they continue to sweel form the neverending saga of rain this month.

While rain looks to stick around through Sunday, we’ll see the widespread rain become more scattered in the coming days. As a result temperatures will once again begin warming back into the low to mid-60s. It’s possible that starting Sunday afternoon and through the first part of next week, we see some decent dry time. While rain will still be evident for coastal regions, inland areas look to see some dry time. Soak it up, because rain will make a return through the middle to end of next week.

If you have any plans to head to the Alaska State Fair, budget some time in for the rain. While the fair will start off with wet weather, there is signs that as we welcome in September we’ll be drier and warmer.

Have a wonderful weekend!

