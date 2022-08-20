Competition launched to name planets, stars discovered by James Webb telescope

The International Astronomical Union has launched the NameExoWorlds 2022 Competition to name...
The International Astronomical Union has launched the NameExoWorlds 2022 Competition to name new discoveries by James Webb Space Telescope.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:07 AM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) - There’s a contest now open to name new planets discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The telescope is making amazing discoveries every day, and each planet and host star needs to be named.

The organization in charge of naming celestial objects, the International Astronomical Union, launched the global NameExoworlds 2022 Competition.

An exoworld is considered to be any planet outside our solar system.

The competition does have its rules: you can’t name an exoworld after yourself, your pet, or give it religious or military significance.

The public can submit their names through Nov. 11. Entries can be submitted through this form.

An international committee will review the submissions and announce the winners next March.

