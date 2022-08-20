Employment in Alaska is up 3 percent this July compared to July 2021

Alaska jobs see an increase from last year
By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 2:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - There is a three percent increase in employment in Alaska this July compared to July last year, according to a news release by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

There is an increase of 9,900 jobs in Alaska. The report says that a more typical tourism season and the return of large cruise ships are factors.

Leisure and hospitality have the strongest growth with 3,800 more jobs than last July.

Oil and gas have increased by 600 more jobs, but the employment rate is still much lower than it was in July 2019.

Wholesale trade and transportation had strong growth, but the state government, manufacturing, and information had fewer jobs than last July, according to the report.

The report says that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.5 percent in July. This is down one-tenth of a percent from June and the U.S. rate was 3.5 percent.

