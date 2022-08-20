Live weather at the Alaska State Fair

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure is shielding the Panhandle from wet weather.

However, it is nothing but wet weather in Southcentral Alaska on Friday and more expected Saturday. If you are considering the weather and attending the Alaska State Fair in Palmer over the weekend, the drier day is expected to be Sunday.

A flood advisory is in effect for the Kenai River and the Lowe River out of Valdez.

The hot spot was Ketchikan at 73 degrees and Deering was the cold spot, down to 31 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.