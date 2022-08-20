Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage

By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:53 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was taken to a hospital after a pedestrian collision in downtown Anchorage, according to an Anchorage Police Department online report.

At 2:17 a.m. Saturday, medics with the Anchorage Fire Department and police responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision near Fourth Avenue and G Street, according to the release.

A man was crossing the intersection of G Street and West Fourth Avenue and was struck by a silver sedan driving westbound on West Fourth Avenue, according to the police.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and no charges have been filed yet according to police.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage please contact police dispatch at 311, option 1, or call (907) 786-8900, option 0.

Police are still investigating the collision.

