2 dead in Anchorage car crash Sunday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people died following a series of car crashes on Cordova Street on Sunday.

At 01:49 a.m. medics and firefighters with the Anchorage Fire Department responded to a crash near the intersection of East 15th Avenue and Cordova Street.

A Toyota Tacoma was involved in a collision with a Toyota Corolla near the intersection of Cordova Street and 6th Avenue and according to witnesses, the driver of the Tacoma left the scene, according to an online report from the Anchorage Police Department. The driver of the Corolla was not harmed, according to police.

Police report that the Tacoma continued southbound on Cordova and struck a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of 15th Avenue and Cordova Street, which caused the vehicle to hit a tree and caught on fire. Both people in the vehicle were declared deceased at the scene, according to police.

The Tacoma then hit a Dodge Ram that was driving northbound at the light. Police say the woman driving the Dodge Ram had no injuries.

The man driving the Tacoma was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and no charges have been filed yet.

Police say the names of the deceased victims will be released after next of kin have been notified.

This case is still being investigated.

Anyone with more information is asked to please call police dispatch at 311, option 1.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.