Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old Texas girl found safe

An Amber Alert issued Sunday for a Texas child missing from Houston has been canceled.
An Amber Alert issued Sunday for a Texas child missing from Houston has been canceled.
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued Sunday for a 3-year-old Texas girl has been canceled after the girl was found safe, authorities said.

The Houston Police Department tweeted late Sunday afternoon that Lincy Guitry was located safe and the suspect in the case, identified as 50-year-old Holman Hernandez, was arrested.

At the time of the Amber Alert, Lincy had last been seen on Sunday at around 2:00 a.m. at her parents’ apartment complex in the 12800 block of North Borough Drive, Houston, Texas, according to the alert.

