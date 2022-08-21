Anchorage police are investigating suspicious death

Anchorage police are investigating suspicious death
By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 4:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a death of a male that “warranted a closer look at the circumstances” near 7500 Rovenna Street, according to an online dispatch.

At 6:51 a.m. on Saturday, medics with the Anchorage Fire Department and the Anchorage Police Department responded to the report of a deceased male inside a residence, according to police.

Police reported that the crime scene team had responded. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, according to police.

Detectives have contacted everyone they believe to be involved and are not looking for anyone currently, according to the report.

Police say they believe this is not random and is an isolated situation.

