Cost of raising a child grows to more than $300,000

The higher prices can cause stress for parents and for educators who want students to feel prepared and confident in the classroom. (CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cost of raising a child through high school has gone up, thanks to inflation.

For a married, middle-income couple, it now takes on average $310,605 to raise a child born in 2015 through the age of 17. That comes out to more than $18,000 a year on average.

The Brookings Institution came up with the estimate based on numbers for a couple with two children from the U.S. Agriculture Department.

The price tag includes a range of child expenses, including food, healthcare, clothing, childcare and activities.

Back in 2015, a federal government projection put the total child-raising cost at more than $233,000.

A senior fellow at Brookings suggests many couples will take more time to consider whether to have a first or second child.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers investigate a head-on vehicle collision on the Parks Highway in Willow.
Woman killed in crash on Parks Highway in Willow identified
Alaska’s rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night, helping alert the...
Amber alert leads to rescue of girl taken by sex offender, troopers say
The administrative building for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, shown here on...
Iditarod Elementary closed Friday due to staffing shortage
All charges have been dropped against Adam Andrew, the person originally charged in the fire...
All charges have been dismissed against Adam Andrew in the AVCP apartment complex fire
Alexis Bane and Steven Narron
Amber Alert canceled after 15-year-old girl found safe

Latest News

Chloe Steiner is testing water quality in the Boundary Waters.
Alaskan siblings return from expedition
The lawsuit alleges Los Angeles County officials took and shared close-up photos from the...
Vanessa Bryant testifies in lawsuit over crash scene photos
The higher prices can cause stress for parents and for educators who want students to feel...
Inflation drives back-to-school costs higher
Cornelius Olive, 79, was shot and killed while walking his granddaughter’s dog outside his...
Grandfather, 79, killed walking dog; police name person of interest