Extending fertility could also extend life of women, research says

One organ in a woman's body ages more than twice as fast as all other tissues, wreaking havoc...
One organ in a woman's body ages more than twice as fast as all other tissues, wreaking havoc with both fertility and long-term health.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:05 AM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lengthening a woman’s fertility may extend her life as well.

Research shows women who have later menopause tend to live longer. Ovaries age twice as fast as all other tissues, which affects fertility and long-term health.

Researchers say when the ovaries stop working due to menopause they stop making a cocktail of hormones important for general health.

The average age of natural menopause is 51.

However, there is still little data about why women go through menopause at all. One reason for this is a historical lack of funding for reproductive research.

With the help of investors, there is now a Center for Reproductive Longevity and Equality.

The center is researching the underlying causes of accelerated aging in the ovaries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are investigating suspicious death
Anchorage police are investigating suspicious death
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage
Alaska State Troopers investigate a head-on vehicle collision on the Parks Highway in Willow.
Woman killed in crash on Parks Highway in Willow identified
It’s still unclear whether the elementary school will reopen on Monday following Friday’s...
Wasilla elementary school canceled Friday due to staffing shortages
All charges have been dropped against Adam Andrew, the person originally charged in the fire...
All charges have been dismissed against Adam Andrew in the AVCP apartment complex fire

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
Jill Biden rejoins president after negative COVID-19 tests
2 dead in Anchorage car crash Sunday
2 dead in Anchorage car crash Sunday
Flash mob looters ransack a convenience store after a street takeover on L.A.'s south side.
WATCH: Flash mob looters ransack convenience store, block off street
"Flash mob" looters ransack a convenience store after a street takeover on L.A.'s south side.
WATCH: Flash mob looters ransack convenience store