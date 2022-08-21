Sunday: Not as rainy

Remember, August is our second wettest month of the year, climatologically speaking. Scattered showers expected again on Sunday.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There have certainly been alot of “complaints” about the wet weather personally, and to the rest of the team here in the Alaska’s News Source Weather Center over the past several days. This generally has been my response: “Three things: 1) We don’t make the weather, 2) that said, if I could change it I would. I’m tired of it, too, and 3) August is our second rainiest month of the year.” That just triggered another thought, these “complaints” will probably continue into September then. Oui! It is what it is.

Another low pressure system developing over the central and eastern Aleutians will keep things unsettled through early week. Definitely keep the raincoats and umbrellas handy. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool through the next 7 days. I am hopeful for some sunny breaks in between showers on Sunday, and then again between systems late Wednesday and early Thursday. We’ll see.

If you want sunshine and warmth, head north into the Interior, and, get this, Southeast. Yes, Southeast. Temperatures were well into the 70s in Juneau, Klawock, Petersburg, and Ketchikan on Saturday with plenty of sunshine. A nice treat, that’s for sure. The region will see a few more clouds on Sunday, but temperatures stay seasonably mild to warm in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

