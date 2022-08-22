Decision coming soon on student loans, Education chief says

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said a decision on student loans could come within the next...
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said a decision on student loans could come within the next week or so.(CNBC Television)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:56 AM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is expected to decide on the repayment of school loans soon.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told NBC’s “Meet the Press” it could come within the next week or so.

The White House has already extended the pandemic-related pause four times, the last time in April.

But the frozen payments are set to end Aug. 31.

While some advocates say up to $50,000 should be forgiven, the administration is suggesting a smaller break.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in Anchorage car crash Sunday
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI in fatal downtown crash
Anchorage police are investigating suspicious death
Man charged with manslaughter, tampering with evidence in Taku death investigation
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage
Alaska State Troopers investigate a head-on vehicle collision on the Parks Highway in Willow.
Woman killed in crash on Parks Highway in Willow identified
It’s still unclear whether the elementary school will reopen on Monday following Friday’s...
Wasilla elementary school canceled Friday due to staffing shortages

Latest News

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Prosecutors urges jury to convict 2 men in Gov. Whitmer plot
After an unplanned closure, Iditarod Elementary will resume all classes on Monday.
Mat-Su area elementary school reopens after closing for staff illnesses
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
The daughter of an influential Russian political theorist was killed in a car bombing on the...
Russia’s FSB blames Ukrainian intelligence for car bombing that killed nationalist’s daughter