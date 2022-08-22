Endangered sea turtles nest on Louisiana islands for first time in 75 years

Endangered sea turtles nest on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands for the first time in 75 years.
Endangered sea turtles nest on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands for the first time in 75 years.(COASTAL PROTECTION AND RESTORATION AUTHORITY)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:53 AM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new discovery brings hope in the wake of one of the worst oil spills in U.S. history.

Louisiana Wildlife officials have confirmed hatchlings from the rarest species of sea turtle on the Chandeleur Islands.

The Kemp’s ridley sea turtle is the world’s smallest and most endangered species of sea turtle.

Endangered sea turtles nest on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands for the first time in 75 years.
Endangered sea turtles nest on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands for the first time in 75 years.(COASTAL PROTECTION AND REST AUTHORITY)

The finding is the first known discovery of wild sea turtle hatchlings on the Chandeleur Islands in at least 75 years.

It was once thought that the islands and Breton National Wildlife Refuge might never recover from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, the largest marine oil spill in history resulting in an estimated 210 million gallons of oil discharged into the environment.

The discovery of the rare turtle nests will encourage future restoration plans to make sure the habitat is preserved and protected.

Endangered sea turtles nest on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands for the first time in 75 years.
Endangered sea turtles nest on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands for the first time in 75 years.(COASTAL PROTECTION AND REST AUTHORITY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in Anchorage car crash Sunday
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI in fatal downtown crash
Anchorage police are investigating suspicious death
Man charged with manslaughter, tampering with evidence in Taku death investigation
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage
Alaska State Troopers investigate a head-on vehicle collision on the Parks Highway in Willow.
Woman killed in crash on Parks Highway in Willow identified
It’s still unclear whether the elementary school will reopen on Monday following Friday’s...
Wasilla elementary school canceled Friday due to staffing shortages

Latest News

The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Ethics board: SD Gov. Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’
New opportunity for two brothers after their old business shuts down unexpectedly
Laid-off paint store employees find new opportunity
Alert level raised to Orange following Semisopochnoi explosion
Alert level raised to Orange following Semisopochnoi explosion