Mat-Su area elementary school reopens after closing for staff illnesses

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - After canceling classes on Friday due to staff shortage and call-outs, Iditarod Elementary School will be back open Monday.

The school’s closure was initially announced around 10 p.m. Thursday night, after numerous leadership, support, and instructional staff had to call out due to illness.

According to a spokesperson with the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, the school will be “100 percent open.” The spokesperson said families were notified around noon on Sunday, and no other school closures are foreseen for Monday.

