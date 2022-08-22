More rain on the way, but some brighter spots mid-week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain, rain just won’t go away this month. As we enter the last full week of the month of August, it appears that measurable rainfall will occur every day, just like this past week. All thanks to a pronounced blocking signature in the jetstream winds aloft, keeping things slow moving, if at all. That means Southcentral will continue to see occasional waves of rain for the first half of the week.

As has been the case, the heaviest amounts will be confined in the higher elevations of the southern Kenai over into Prince William Sound locations. Lighter amounts can be expected in the Anchorage bowl, the Mat-Su Valleys, and the western Kenai. Speaking of the Kenai, the Flood Advisory for the mainstem Kenai River running along and south of the Sterling Highway has been extended until 5 p.m. Wednesday. Other small rivers and streams remain near bankfull, and have swift moving currents, so continue to be very cautious if planning to be around any of these waterways.

The Interior, and surprisingly, Southeast, remain the places to be for warm, summer weather conditions. Sunday’s high temperatures were in the upper 60s to middle 70s across both regions. On Monday, Southeast will see slightly cooler temperatures as clouds increase and scattered showers arrive during the afternoon.

Hang in there, our computer forecast models show signs of some “appreciable” sunshine (not all day though) during the middle part of the week. That will certainly help to brighten some spirits, and lessen complaints to the Weather Center (ha!)

Have a safe and enjoyable week!

