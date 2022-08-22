Police say July kidnapping allegations unfounded

Anchorage Police Department (file)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A reported Spenard neighborhood kidnapping that Anchorage police had been investigating has turned out be unfounded, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

The department put out an update Monday on the alleged kidnapping of a juvenile on July 21, which was originally reported that a white male approached the minor in the area around Northwood Drive and Aspen Drive.

Police say that investigators determined that the allegations are unfounded and there is no longer a person of interest in the case.

A department spokesperson declined to say if anyone has been charged with filing a false report when asked by Alaska’s News Source.

