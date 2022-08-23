2 Noorvik men die in boating accident

Two men boating on the Kobuk River were found dead on Aug. 19 after they were reported as...
Two men boating on the Kobuk River were found dead on Aug. 19 after they were reported as overdue to the Alaska State Troopers(KTVF)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOORVIK, Alaska (KTUU) - Two men boating on the Kobuk River were found dead on Aug. 19 after they were reported as overdue to the Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that they were notified at 12:27 p.m. on Aug. 19 that two men in a 16-foot long Lund skiff had left Kotzebue at 8 p.m. Aug. 18 and never arrived in Noorvik at 10 p.m. that night, as expected.

“The US Coast Guard and Northwest Arctic Borough launched a search and rescue effort for the overdue vessel,” troopers wrote. “On August 19, 2022, at approximately 1:30 pm, the skiff was located overturned on the Kobuk River. The boat’s two occupants, 43-year-old Noorvik resident Henry Black and 40-year-old Noorvik resident Diane Coffin were both located deceased in the Kobuk River at approximately 7 pm on August 19.”

Troopers wrote that the State Medical Examiner’s Office took possession of the remains.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in Anchorage car crash Sunday
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI in fatal downtown crash
Anchorage police are investigating suspicious death
Man charged with manslaughter, tampering with evidence in Taku death investigation
Embattled former Alaska legislator’s son charged in killing of father, court documents show
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage
Alaska State Troopers investigate a head-on vehicle collision on the Parks Highway in Willow.
Woman killed in crash on Parks Highway in Willow identified

Latest News

36 year old Tallon Westlake faces manslaughter and tampering with evidence after further...
Tallon Westlake faces charges for the death of his father, Dean Westlake
A reported Spenard neighborhood kidnapping that Anchorage police had been investigating has...
Police say July kidnapping allegations unfounded
Dean Westlake resigned from the state legislature in December 2017 due to revelations that he...
Embattled former Alaska legislator’s son charged in killing of father, court documents show
Anchorage Police Department (file)
Police say July kidnapping allegations unfounded