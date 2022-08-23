Copy, paste & repeat! Mother Nature keeps rain in the forecast

Anchorage is sitting comfortably as the 3rd wettest August on record.
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:54 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clouds began to break through the night across Southcentral Alaska, giving way to the formation of fog. While areas away from any large bodies of water will see the fog linger briefly, areas near Cook Inlet and Knik Arm will hold on to some foggy conditions through midmorning. Be cautious on the roads, as any reduction in visibility requires defensive and alert driving.

Rain this morning is very sparse for inland areas, with only some isolated showers pushing through the Matanuska and Susitna valleys. The heaviest rain continues to favor portions of Prince William Sound, with the rain set to slowly end into the early afternoon. For many of us outside of coastal regions, some sunshine can be expected through the day. This will not only allow us to dry out across parts of the region, but will likely help afternoon highs climb to the warmest it’s been in nearly two weeks. It’s possible highs make a run into the low to mid 60s today for Anchorage and surrounding areas.

While partly sunny skies stay with us through the afternoon, clouds thicken right back up into the evening. This comes as another wave of rain moves in from the south. While the heaviest rain looks to remain to our east over Prince William Sound, Anchorage will see light rain move through into Wednesday morning. While rain will be light, it will only add to what has already been a soaking wet month.

Daily rain showers stay with us through the first part of the weekend, with highs expected to fall back into the upper 50s as the rainy pattern kicks back in.

Enjoy the dry time that we do get the rest of this month across the region!

