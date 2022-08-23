Headstone for Anchorage ‘Jane Doe’ murdered by Robert Hansen replaced with one of her name

Headstone for Anchorage 'Jane Doe' murdered by Robert Hansen replaced with one of her name
By Eric Sowl
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:12 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People go missing in the United States every day. Current DNA technology is helping to solve some of the mysteries left by those who disappear or are found with no identity.

There are about 40 unidentified human remains stored at the Alaska State Crime Lab in Anchorage. Downtown at the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery, there are almost 30 graves marked John or Jane Doe. DNA can help identify the lost but it requires DNA to match.

When people load their DNA information into websites like GEDmatch and FamilyTreeDNA they have the option of allowing law enforcement agencies to use that DNA information.

Recently one of the Jane Doe headstones was replaced at the Anchorage Cemetery after waiting four decades for an identity. DNA was the key.

