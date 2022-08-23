Inmate at women’s prison dies in custody
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU) - A ninth inmate has died in Department of Corrections custody this year.
According to a press release issued by the department, 35-year-old Natashia Minock died at 2:35 a.m. Wednesday at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center — just hours after she was imprisoned.
“Minock had been in DOC custody since 08/22/2022,” the release said. “She was an unsentenced inmate charged with Assault-Recklessly Cause Injury.”
No foul play is suspected, according to the release.
Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.