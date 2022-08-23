More rain than normal

Anchorage is in Top 3 wettest Augusts
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Active weather is heading through the southcentral part of the state. The wettest of the wet weather will be over the North Gulf Coast, Prince William Sound, and the east side of the Kenai Peninsula.

A large u-shaped upper-level trough continues to hold over Alaska, and that maintains the wet weather pattern. Moisture will continue to get drawn north into the state for the week.

Anchorage is seeing its wet weather bring it to third place for the wettest August ever, with 5.66 inches of rain so far. The highest amount of rain was 9.77 inches in 1989.

A flood advisory remains in place along the Kenai River, as rain continues to fall and keep the water levels high. Kenai Lake to Funny River is the spot to watch.

Semisopochnoi volcano out on the Aleutian Chain erupted an ash plume into the air on Sunday, and Alaska is no stranger to volcanic activity.

