No injuries reported on Alaska Airlines flight diverted back to Seattle due to vibration

SEATTLE, Washington (KTUU) - An Alaska Airlines flight turned around shortly after takeoff and landed safely back at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Monday after a vibration was reported by crew.

Video captured by a traveler on the flight showed metal cowling ripping off one of the jet engines on the Boeing 737, which airline officials said is currently out of service while a safety team investigates. Officials said no one was injured in the event.

Alaska Airlines plane damage

The plane — Alaska flight 558 that was scheduled to land in San Diego, California — was carrying 176 passengers and six crew members when it took off out of Seattle at 7:20 a.m. Monday.

Soon after, crew reported an “unusual vibration on the left side of the aircraft,” according to an official with the airline. The plane turned around and landed back in Seattle at 8:04 a.m., according to flight information from FlightAware.

“The two pilots who operated the flight have more than 32 years of combined flying experience.” a spokesperson with Alaska Airlines told Alaska’s News Source in an email. “They, along with our flight attendants, handled the incident with tremendous professionalism and care. We also greatly appreciated the patience of our guests during this event.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.