Park outside: Fire risk prompts Hyundai, Kia hitch recalls

More than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through...
More than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through 2022 model years have been recalled because of a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:38 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of some large SUVs to park them outdoors and away from structures after a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring.

The Korean automakers are recalling more than 281,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of the problem, but they haven’t figured out how to fix it yet.

The recalls cover more than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through 2022 model years.

The companies said debris and moisture can accumulate in a circuit board.

That can cause an electrical short, which can lead to a fire.

Hyundai said that dealers will inspect the wiring and remove a fuse as an interim repair. The companies say a final repair is being developed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in Anchorage car crash Sunday
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI in fatal downtown crash
Embattled former Alaska legislator’s son charged in killing of father, court documents show
Ash plume from the North Cerberus crater at Semisopochnoi 9 minutes after the start of the...
Alert level raised following Semisopochnoi explosion
New opportunity for two brothers after their old business shuts down unexpectedly
Laid-off paint store employees find new opportunity
Anchorage police are investigating suspicious death
Man charged with manslaughter, tampering with evidence in Taku death investigation

Latest News

Chicken wing prices are at pre-pandemic levels just in time for football season.
Chicken wing prices drop to pre-pandemic levels
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints
What to watch in Tuesday's primaries in Florida and New York. (CNN, WABC)
2022 midterms: Primaries in Florida, New York
NASA releases new images from the James Webb Space Telescope showing Jupiter and its northern...
James Webb Space Telescope shows Jupiter’s auroras, tiny moons
NASA releases new images from the James Webb Space Telescope showing Jupiter and its northern...
James Webb Space Telescope shows Jupiter’s auroras, tiny moons