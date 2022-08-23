Platinum man killed in shooting, troopers say

PLATINUM, Alaska (KTUU) - A man from the community of Platinum was killed Monday by another resident of the Southwest Alaska community, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers were notified that 59-year-old Vincent Beaver was shot at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 22.

“Investigation by Alaska State Troopers determined that Nathan Small, age 22 of Platinum, shot Beaver over a domestic dispute,” troopers wrote.

Troopers reported that Small was arrested at 5 p.m. on Aug. 22, and taken to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel. Troopers wrote that Small is charged with first-degree murder.

Beaver’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.