Platinum man killed in shooting, troopers say

Troopers report Platinum man killed in shooting(KTVF)
By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PLATINUM, Alaska (KTUU) - A man from the community of Platinum was killed Monday by another resident of the Southwest Alaska community, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers were notified that 59-year-old Vincent Beaver was shot at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 22.

“Investigation by Alaska State Troopers determined that Nathan Small, age 22 of Platinum, shot Beaver over a domestic dispute,” troopers wrote.

Troopers reported that Small was arrested at 5 p.m. on Aug. 22, and taken to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel. Troopers wrote that Small is charged with first-degree murder.

Beaver’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy, and the investigation remains ongoing.

