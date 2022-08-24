Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old out of Austin, Texas

Authorities are looking for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker after she went missing on Aug. 23 out of...
Authorities are looking for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker after she went missing on Aug. 23 out of Austin, Texas. Her whereabouts are unknown.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:30 AM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas are searching for a missing 1-year-old girl to be in immediate danger.

An Amber Alert was issued for Sailor Tucker, who was last seen in the 4700 block of White Elm Ct in Austin, Texas on Aug. 23 at about 8 p.m., according to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Sailor is described to be about 2 feet and 5 inches tall with brown hair and brown hair. She weighs about 25 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a teal shirt with a mermaid design and teal shorts.

Her possible whereabouts are unknown at this time, according to NCMEC. Authorities also reported the suspect in her disappearance is unknown at this time.

Sailor is believed to be in immediate or grave danger and is possibly the passenger in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Austin Police Department at (512)974-5250.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial to Amelia Nowak and Derek Duerr is placed at 15nth and Cordova where the young...
Driver accused of killing young couple told investigators he was so drunk he didn’t remember driving
Video captured by a traveler on the flight showed metal cowling ripping off one of the jet...
Video shows engine cover ripping off during Alaska Airlines flight
2 dead in Anchorage car crash Sunday
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI in fatal downtown crash
Many theories have been hypothesized as to what is causing the declining crab populations...
Marine biologist perplexed by snow crab disappearance
Ash plume from the North Cerberus crater at Semisopochnoi 9 minutes after the start of the...
Alert level raised following Semisopochnoi explosion

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Video from April 4, 2022, shows a neighborhood in Bucha, Ukraine, reduced to rubble.
Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day
A student wears a mask in a classroom in this file photo. The World Health Organization said...
WHO: COVID deaths down by 15%, cases fall nearly everywhere
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
SEC regulators question Twitter on method of calculating fake accounts
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
President announces largest student loan forgiveness extension to date.