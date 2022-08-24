Man accused of sexually abusing boy in McDonald’s bathroom

Bryan Sutton, 62, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse after police...
Bryan Sutton, 62, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse after police say he sexually abused a 6-year-old boy at a McDonald's.(Source: Chicago Police Department, WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A Michigan man is facing charges after police say he sexually abused a 6-year-old boy in a McDonald’s bathroom.

Bryan Sutton, of Flint, Michigan, was expected to appear in bond court Tuesday.

Police say a 6-year-old boy was in the bathroom Saturday evening at the McDonald’s flagship restaurant in Chicago when the 62-year-old Sutton went into a stall and sexually abused him.

When security tried to stop Sutton, he allegedly fought back. He was eventually detained and arrested when police showed up.

Sutton is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in Anchorage car crash Sunday
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI in fatal downtown crash
Embattled former Alaska legislator’s son charged in killing of father, court documents show
Ash plume from the North Cerberus crater at Semisopochnoi 9 minutes after the start of the...
Alert level raised following Semisopochnoi explosion
New opportunity for two brothers after their old business shuts down unexpectedly
Laid-off paint store employees find new opportunity
Video captured by a traveler on the flight showed metal cowling ripping off one of the jet...
Video shows engine cover ripping off during Alaska Airlines flight

Latest News

U.S. Rep Charlie Crist, D-Fla., waves to photographers after voting Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in...
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, setting him up...
Fla. gubernatorial candidate Crist calls DeSantis 'bully' in victory speech
Anchorage City Hall.
Library employees feel personnel concerns are being handled unfairly, ombudsman letter states
Vendors get day off after opening weekend at the Alaska State Fair
Vendors get first day off after opening weekend at the Alaska State Fair