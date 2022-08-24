Man sentenced for child sex abuse after girl confided in her teachers, DA says

Johnathon Micah Maney, 40, was convicted of statutory rape of a child under the age of 13 by an...
Johnathon Micah Maney, 40, was convicted of statutory rape of a child under the age of 13 by an adult, two counts of statutory sex offense of a child under the age of 13, and four counts of indecent liberties with a child.(District Attorney Ashley Welch)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina has been convicted of child sex crimes after the girl confided in her school teachers about the abuse.

Jurors convicted Johnathon Micah Maney, 40, of statutory rape of a child under the age of 13 by an adult, two counts of statutory sex offense of a child under the age of 13, and four counts of indecent liberties with a child.

District Attorney Ashley Welch said the abuse started in August 2014 when the girl was 9 years old. At age 14, the girl confided in her teachers about the abuse.

“She felt comfortable enough to go to her teachers and tell them that she was suffering from anxiety and panic attacks from the abuse,” Assistant District Attorney Chris Matheson said. “They were her safe outlet.”

The DA’s office said the girl’s teachers contacted law enforcement after hearing about the abuse.

“This young girl trusted them with the information about three horrific years of abuse,” Welch said. “I cannot express strongly enough how important a role educators are playing in our children’s lives. Sometimes, it is lifesaving.”

Maney was sentenced to serve a minimum of 51.3 years to a maximum of 72.41 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial to Amelia Nowak and Derek Duerr is placed at 15nth and Cordova where the young...
Driver accused of killing young couple told investigators he was so drunk he didn’t remember driving
Video captured by a traveler on the flight showed metal cowling ripping off one of the jet...
Video shows engine cover ripping off during Alaska Airlines flight
2 dead in Anchorage car crash Sunday
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI in fatal downtown crash
Many theories have been hypothesized as to what is causing the declining crab populations...
Marine biologist perplexed by snow crab disappearance
Ash plume from the North Cerberus crater at Semisopochnoi 9 minutes after the start of the...
Alert level raised following Semisopochnoi explosion

Latest News

Alaska State Troopers badge
Troopers searching for missing kayaker in Knik River
Actress Katherine Heigl launched a dog food line.
Actress Katherine Heigl launches dog food line
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
SD Gov. Kristi Noem weighs response to ethics complaints
FILE - A federal jury found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty of conspiracy Tuesday. Whitmer...
Whitmer kidnap plot convictions unlikely to curb extremism