Officials: Nurse accused of killing 97-year-old vet by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’

A Kentucky nurse is accused of killing a man in Lexington by “medical maltreatment.” (SOURCE: WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:08 AM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky nurse is accused of killing a 97-year-old man by “medical maltreatment,” authorities say.

According to court documents obtained by WKYT, 52-year-old Eyvette Hunter was indicted Monday on a murder charge and taken into police custody Tuesday.

The indictment reportedly said Hunter unlawfully caused the death of James Morris on April 30 by “intentional medical maltreatment.” Morris, a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, had suffered a fall and was admitted to Baptist Health Lexington for treatment.

Hunter’s nursing license was also suspended Monday, according to a complaint filed with the Kentucky Board of Nursing.

The suspension order gave more details about what allegedly happened, saying Hunter had worked as a nurse at Baptist Health and was treating a 97-year-old patient. WKYT said the patient was identified as Morris.

According to the suspension order, Morris had become agitated and aggressive, and the nurse requested medication to calm him down, which was denied by both a doctor and a nurse practitioner.

After being denied, the order said Hunter withdrew a vial of lorazepam meant for another patient and administered it to Morris.

Hunter reportedly told another hospital employee she had given Morris “something special” both times when asked twice by the employee.

After he was sedated, the order said another nurse found Morris sometime later with labored breathing and his oxygen saturation equipment not monitoring. The order said Hunter had disabled the equipment to prevent the alarm from going off.

Hospital staff was able to get Morris’ oxygen level back up, but he developed pneumonia because of some of the substances he ingested, according to the order.

He was released to hospice care May 3 and died two days later, with his cause of death listed as “aspirational pneumonia.”

According to the suspension order, Hunter admitted to giving Morris the drug without permission.

Baptist Health fired Hunter the day the incident happened and released a statement saying that the accused nurse had not worked there since April 30, adding she had been “terminated and was reported to the Kentucky Board of Nursing.”

The indictment said Hunter will be held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial to Amelia Nowak and Derek Duerr is placed at 15nth and Cordova where the young...
Driver accused of killing young couple told investigators he was so drunk he didn’t remember driving
Video captured by a traveler on the flight showed metal cowling ripping off one of the jet...
Video shows engine cover ripping off during Alaska Airlines flight
2 dead in Anchorage car crash Sunday
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI in fatal downtown crash
Many theories have been hypothesized as to what is causing the declining crab populations...
Marine biologist perplexed by snow crab disappearance
Ash plume from the North Cerberus crater at Semisopochnoi 9 minutes after the start of the...
Alert level raised following Semisopochnoi explosion

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
LIVE: Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Biden announces nearly $3B in new military aid for Ukraine
State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed that the administration completed its review of...
Biden administration responds to Iran’s offer on nuke deal
Sophia Canales, 22, is accused of raping a 12-year-old student and threatening him with a...
Former teacher’s aide charged with raping 12-year-old student, officials say