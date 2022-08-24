Southcentral is soggy, but just how wet have we been?

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mushrooms and plenty of them! Everywhere you look in Southcentral you will likely encounter numerous mushrooms of different shapes and size. The fungi most commonly seen across the region is the Fly Agaric, probably more commonly known as the mushroom that makes Mario bigger. It’s very important to know your mushrooms in Alaska and if they are poisonous or not. Ingestion of this type of mushroom can quickly lead to a variety of side effects, as the mushroom is very poisionous, although fatal poisioning is rare.

Thanks to the very wet weather we’ve been seeing across Southcentral and parts of Southeast, mushrooms are popping up in droves. It’s a testament to just how wet it’s been across the region, with Anchorage currently sitting at the 3rd wettest August on record. But just how wet have we been? Let’s paint a picture of the soggy weather that has anchored itself across Southcentral since July 12.

Anchorage has seen 15.16″ of precipitation since the start of the year. Of that, 9.80″ has occurred since July 12. That’s roughly 65 percent of the precipitation we’ve seen all season long. (A typical year usually sees about 40 percent of the precipitation occur during the same time period.)

August and September are the two wettest months of the year, with an average precipitation of 6.03″. We’re not even done with August and we’ve already seen 94 percent of that rainfall total just this month.

Despite the drought that anchored itself across parts of the state earlier this summer, the recent widespread rain has propelled this year to the wettest on record to date. The previous record belonged to 1963 with just over 14 inches of rain.

A typical year sees 16.42 inches of precipitation in Anchorage, with this year already seeing 92 percent of that. Keep in mind that we still have September to come, which could bring additional widespread rain.

The wettest year on record belongs to 1989, with 27.55 inches recorded. Anchorage has already seen 55 percent of that total.

Needless to say it’s been wet, and the soggy weather pattern shows no signs of letting up for at least the next several days. While rain is with us today, we’ll see some dry time through the day, with another wave of rain moving thorugh into the late afternoon and early evening hours. It’s here where, Anchorage and surrounding areas could see an additional 0.25″ of rain, with coastal regions likely seeing upwards of an inch. The region will dry out through the night and most of Thursday, before another wave of rain moves in from the west.

As a result of the wet weather, August has also been on the cooler side. Anchorage is currently seeing the coolest start to August since 2011 and this month has already sealed itself in ending the month with an overall temperature nearly 2 degrees below average. One promising trend is that as September arrives, we could see a tilt towards more seasonal rainfall and warmer temperatures.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.