2 more storms through the week

Heavy rains stays along coasts
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another push of wet weather as a storm hits Southcentral Alaska, and another storm will hit western coasts later in the week.

Southcentral Alaska sees rain pick up again Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, heavy rain in a corridor that stretches from Cordova to Yakutat and parts of the northern panhandle. Whittier and Prince William Sound will see some of the heavier rain too.

A flood advisory remains in place for the Kenai River, lasting through Saturday.

Anchorage will get a break Thursday, chance of showers through the weekend and into Monday.

That second storm dropping out of the northwest will bring heavy rain to northwest and high surf conditions to west-facing coasts.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

