Vendors get first day off after opening weekend at the Alaska State Fair

Some will utilize the time to restock and clean, while others might sleep in
People filled the carnival midway on opening day of the Alaska State Fair on Aug. 19.
People filled the carnival midway on opening day of the Alaska State Fair on Aug. 19.(AKNS)
By Carly Schreck
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - After a successful opening weekend at the Alaska State Fair, the fairgrounds were eerily quiet Tuesday morning. Booths were boarded up, tents were tied down, and what was once a bustling carnival midway now sits empty - but the rides will fire back up Thursday morning.

It was a classically wet start to the fair this year, but overall, vendors like Ron Miskin with Buffalo Wool Company were pleased with the turnout.

“It was excellent. We had a lot of great people out here,” Miskin said. “Everybody’s in a good mood, happy, friendly, and rain didn’t slow nobody down.”

A handful of retailers were at their booths restocking and cleaning, like Mark Williams with Marky’s Facepainters.

“I’m out here cleaning my booth and getting rid of about a cup of cosmetic-grade glitter on the floor,” Williams laughed.

The State Fair is in its second year using a three-week format that closes the grounds to fair-goers on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The fair implemented the new schedule last year in response to COVID-19 as a way to space out the crowds. The majority of vendors have appreciated the mid-week break, but for Miskin it’s not about rest and relaxation.

“I like having the days off because that means we get to go play a little bit and enjoy some of the beautiful stuff around here,” Miskin said. “We will go down, find a place to fish, you know, set up by the river.”

Miskin and his wife Theresa have been coming up to the state fair from Texas for the last 12 years.

Longtime booth owner of The Rollin’ Donut, Dodi Favors, wasted no time Tuesday morning restocking flour and other supplies so she could enjoy the rest of her time off before the fair opens back up to the public.

“I can still go home, spend some time with the kids, and get some rest because 11 days nonstop usually is just, it wears on a person,” Favors admitted.

The Alaska State Fair will resume operations for its second weekend on Thursday, which will be Alaska Agriculture Day.

