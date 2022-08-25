Anchorage Wolverines gearing up for second season

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In their inaugural season in the North American Hockey League, the Anchorage Wolverines made it all the way to the championship game. Now they are looking to get back to that mountaintop, starting training camp with a mix of new and old faces as they go into year two.

To sharpen their skills they, are dulling their skates two times a day this week to gear up for their second season in the NAHL. The intensity level is off the charts on the ice with all of the new players trying to prove that they belong on the roster.

A lifelong Alaska resident and a new face on the roster, Trent Powell left Soldotna during high school to play hockey in the Lower 48. Thanks to the Anchorage Wolverines, he is back on the ice in his home state.

“It’s definitely awesome. I mean you had the Brown Bears and Fairbanks and what not, but to add that extra team it gives another 25 players a chance to play at that level is pretty big for the organization and the league,” Powell said. “Especially for Alaska, to have three teams in Alaska is pretty awesome.”

In their inaugural season, the Wolverines shocked the league and scratched and clawed their way all the way into the championship of the Robertson Cup Playoffs. That success is something that the team is looking to build on, but they don’t want to get stuck thinking too much about last season, because the puck has already dropped on this season.

“We are moving on from last year, as successful as it was. We set the bar pretty high for ourselves, but our goal is to just to get back there we know we can do it,” Wolverines forward Aiden Westin said. “We have the right group for it and the new guys coming in are going to be a huge part to that as well.”

Season tickets as well as the 2022-2023 season schedule have been released for the Anchorage Wolverines. The first time the second-year version of the Wolverines hits the ice is during the NAHL showcase, September 14-17 in Blaine, Minnesota.

