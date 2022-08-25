Dry for much of Thursday, before rain and breezy winds return

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some much needed dry time remains in the forecast for much of Southcentral Thursday. While some spotty to isolated showers can’t be ruled out through the first half of the day, the better chance for rain returns into the night.

Only 11 days since July 12 have recorded little to no rain, with the wettest day we’ve seen coming in on August 8. While rain has managed to lighten up over the last week, we’ll see a push of some heavier activity, as rains move in from the west.

The current system is bringing a high surf to portison of the Kuskokwim Coastline, where surf can be expected to be 4 to 6 feet above normal high tide. The greatest impacts will be felt for the area through 11AM.

As the rains move off to the east, Southcentral and eventually Southeast will see the return to widespread rainfall. While many areas across Southcentral will see half an inch to nearly an inch of rain, some isolated locations could see heavier amounts. Winds will also become breezy at times from today through at least Friday night. Winds will likely gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph across the vast majority of the region.

While we hold onto showery activity through the first part of the weekend, much of next week looks to see a nice stretch of dry weather.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

