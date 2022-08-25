West coast surf will be high

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two storm systems will impact Alaska through the week.

The older system is churning in the Gulf of Alaska and has spread rain into the coasts and inland. It will weaken and drift north as it still generates showers through Thursday morning for southcentral and interior locations.

High surf, strong winds and rain at times will be felt in many communities along the west coast as the second system barrels in with advisory level wind and wave action.

A high surf advisory goes into effect early Thursday morning for the Kuskokwim delta coasts. Watch for high surf, 4-to-6 feet above high tide line. Waves in Kuskokwim Bay could reach 4-to-8 feet.

It was warmer for the north slope community of Deadhorse, which reached 70, than it was in Anchorage well to the south. Anchorage topped out at 59 degrees.

Hot spot was Wrangell and Juneau with 75 degrees Wednesday. The cold spot wet to Wainwright with 35 degrees.

