Floatplane pilot describes close encounter with boat in Halibut Cove

Close encounter between boat, float plane caught on camera
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Floatplane pilot Eric Lee feels that the dangerous incident he experienced in Halibut Cove earlier this week should be investigated by law enforcement.

Lee owns Alaska Ultimate Safaris in Homer and had his plane intentionally circled at close proximity by a boater in Halibut Cove as he was attempting to exit the area with flightseeing passengers on board. A video clip of the encounter went viral, and Lee said he hopes it doesn’t happen again.

In his over 20 years of flying, Lee said that he has never experienced anything resembling what happened on Tuesday. In a phone interview, Lee said he was taxiing through Halibut Cove and preparing to take off for a trip with seven passengers on board when he spotted an aluminum boat approaching him.

“The aluminum boat was coming toward me, I thought they were trying to get around me at first,” Lee said. “Then they started weaving back and forth fairly close to the aircraft.”

Lee said the narrow cove made it difficult to maneuver away from the boat and he worried about what would happen if it were to hit his plane.

Related: Troopers, Coast Guard investigating encounter between boat, float plane in Halibut Cove

“My concern level was high because she was — it appeared to be within inches — but more than likely within feet of our wings,” Lee said. “Had she, at those speeds, hit our wings, I just assumed it was going to be a catastrophe and we would have to evacuate.”

Lee said the possibility of having to safely evacuate seven passengers in the middle of the cove raised even more concerns.

“If the boat did actually hit me, how was I going to get them to get out of the aircraft and to safety,” Lee said. “Because the tide runs through there pretty fast and sometimes creates a pretty strong current, and it’s fairly cold water and, of course, the sides of the bay are fairly rocky too, so it would have been a tough maneuver if I had to do that.”

Fortunately, Lee didn’t have to. He said a second boat appeared, urging the woman who he identified as a local business owner, to stop what she was doing, which she eventually did. Lee was able to get around her boat and safely take off for the flightseeing trip.

Both the U.S. Coast Guard and Alaska State Troopers are investigating the incident and Lee said he’s glad.

“I mean there’s a whole mess of things she could have done differently to address the situation if she had issues with me or just general operations in the cove,” Lee said. " I know that other people have reached out trying to figure out the best solution to all get along in the small environment, and so I think it should be investigated to figure out how to avoid this in the future, 100%.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting closed both lanes of Lake Otis Parkway Friday morning between Tudor Road and East...
Anchorage man hospitalized after Tudor shooting involving police
US Coast Guard
Troopers, Coast Guard investigating encounter between boat, float plane in Halibut Cove
A Palmer man who authorities say robbed multiple homes in the Wasilla area in 2015 and 2016 and...
Palmer man found guilty on murder, robbery, firearm charges related partly to 2016 double homicide
The colorful drugs can be deadly and may be targeting children
Rainbow fentanyl raising concerns in Alaska
A memorial to Amelia Nowak and Derek Duerr is placed at 15nth and Cordova where the young...
Driver accused of killing young couple told investigators he was so drunk he didn’t remember driving

Latest News

Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce announced on his campaign’s Facebook page that he...
Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor resigns to focus on gubernatorial campaign
Close encounter between boat, float plane caught on camera
Close encounter between boat, float plane caught on camera
An Oregon man was killed in a car accident near mile 71 of the Seward Highway on Thursday and...
Seward Highway crash kills 1, injures 4
Update to officer-involved shooting in Anchorage
Update on Aug. 26 officer-involved shooting in Anchorage