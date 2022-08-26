Man gets deferred probation in sexual assault of 13-year-old girl: ‘He’s sorry this happened’

Tevion Tyreek Mack pleaded guilty in June to sexual assault charges and a judge has approved...
Tevion Tyreek Mack pleaded guilty in June to sexual assault charges and a judge has approved his request for deferred probation.(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A 20-year-old Texas man has been placed on felony deferred probation after pleading guilty in a sexual assault case that involved a 13-year-old girl.

KWTX reports Tevion Tyreek Mack pleaded guilty in June to sexual assault charges after Waco police arrested him in February 2020 on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

On Friday, State District Judge Thomas West approved Mack’s request for deferred probation during a brief sentencing hearing.

Officials said West placed Mack on deferred probation for 10 years, fined him $1,000 and ordered him to work 120 days on a county work program as a condition of his probation.

Court documents stated the 13-year-old girl told police she had sex with Mack about 17 times. Officials said the 20-year-old was found in the girl’s home without her parents’ consent.

“He’s sorry this happened,” said Jason Darling, Mack’s attorney. “He’s happy the judge gave him the opportunity to make amends on probation and he apologizes to the victim.”

According to legal advisors, in deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if a defendant completes the terms and conditions of probation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting closed both lanes of Lake Otis Parkway Friday morning between Tudor Road and East...
Anchorage man hospitalized after Tudor shooting involving police
US Coast Guard
Troopers, Coast Guard investigating encounter between boat, float plane in Halibut Cove
A Palmer man who authorities say robbed multiple homes in the Wasilla area in 2015 and 2016 and...
Palmer man found guilty on murder, robbery, firearm charges related partly to 2016 double homicide
The colorful drugs can be deadly and may be targeting children
Rainbow fentanyl raising concerns in Alaska
A memorial to Amelia Nowak and Derek Duerr is placed at 15nth and Cordova where the young...
Driver accused of killing young couple told investigators he was so drunk he didn’t remember driving

Latest News

This image from police-worn body cam video and contained in the statement of facts supporting...
Pa. man who attacked police on Jan. 6 gets 46-month sentence
Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Dr. Anthony Fauci talks about his career, COVID-19, and the threat of a Republican investigation against him.
Close encounter between boat, float plane caught on camera
Floatplane pilot describes close encounter with boat in Halibut Cove
Officers in Memphis say they intercepted an ancient Egyptian artifact that was being shipped...
US agents seize antique Egyptian artifact that could potentially be 3,000 years old