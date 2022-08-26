Officer-involved shooting shuts down Lake Otis

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An officer-involved shooting has closed both lanes of Lake Otis Parkway Friday morning between Tudor Road and East 42nd Avenue.

The Anchorage Police Department is currently on scene and said in an online alert that the investigation will involve a heavy police presence for several hours.

“Please avoid the area and follow officer’s instructions if you need to be in the vicinity. This is a developing investigation,” police wrote in the alert. “Depending on the situation, our response may require using a variety of tactics and tools (to include the drone).”

An officer-involved shooting has closed both lanes of Lake Otis Parkway Friday morning between Tudor Road and East 42nd Avenue (Mike Nederbrock/Alaska's News Source)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

