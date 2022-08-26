Seward Highway crash kills 1, injures 4

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Oregon man was killed in a car accident near mile 71 of the Seward Highway on Thursday and four other people involved in the crash were injured.

According to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch, 46-year-old William Foss of Oregon was standing near a parked Ford SUV on the Seward Highway when his vehicle was struck.

“A Dodge minivan was traveling southbound and left the lane colliding with the parked Ford SUV and Foss. Foss was declared deceased at the scene,” troopers wrote. “Two other occupants of the Ford SUV, an adult female and a juvenile male, were taken to an Anchorage area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the minivan was taken to a Seward area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a passenger was medevaced to an Anchorage area hospital for treatment.”

Troopers wrote that no arrests were made and no citations were issued, but that the crash remains under investigation.

