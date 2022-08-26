Troopers, Coast Guard investigating encounter between boat, float plane in Halibut Cove

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Videos posted on social media show a scary encounter between a boat and a floatplane in Halibut Cove near Homer on Tuesday.

In the videos, a floatplane can be seen moving through the water when a boat appears and starts to make tight circles around the plane. The boat looks as if it is trying to block the floatplane, and several passes appear dangerously close.

J.T. Thurston, owner of Stillpoint Lodge in Halibut Cove, confirmed that lodge guests were on the plane. Thurston said the floatplane took off after the incident and guests continued with their flightseeing trip.

There was speculation on social media that Sens. Lisa Murkowski or Dan Sullivan might have been on board but their offices said that was not the case.

State Troopers are actively investigating the incident, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard. In a written statement, the Coast Guard said they had received multiple reports of a vessel interfering with the navigation of a floatplane near Homer.

“We take all reports of unsafe navigation extremely seriously and the Coast Guard Investigative Service is currently investigating the incident,” a Coast Guard representative said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Anchorage command center at 907-428-4100 or submit a message at CGIS Tips.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.