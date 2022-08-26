Widespread rain as the week comes to a close

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While the dry weather was appreciated for much of Thursday, widespread rain has made a return to the region. As of 6 AM, many areas along the Kenai have already seen upwards if not more than a quarter of an inch of rain. This rainfall accumulation will only increase through the day, as the rain becomes heavy at times. This will primarily be during the afternoon hours, when a new low forms just to our south. As the low moves into Prince William Sound, it will open the door for heavier rain to spread across the region.

On average, many locations will see 0.25 to 0.75 inches of rain, the only exception will be Prince William Sound. It’s here where over an inch of rain is possible into the night. While the heaviest rain will gradually shift to the east into the weekend, the chance for some showers still lingers across the region. We’ll easily see more dry time into Saturday, but scattered showers will still be expected. Starting Sunday and through at least the middle of next week, many areas will see significantly drier conditions. We’ll still be under an active weather pattern for the state, but most of the rain will stay confined to coastal regions.

Highs as a result of the rain and clouds into the weekend will likely stay in the 50s. In fact, as August draws to a close, we’ll see very little in the way of warmth. It’s possible we could see 1 to 2 more days this month were temperatures manage to climb into the mid 60s.

Rain moves into Southeast and becomes widespread over the next few days, where several inches is possible for some.

