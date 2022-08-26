Widespread rain as the week comes to a close

Up to an inch and a half is possible for parts of Southcentral
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While the dry weather was appreciated for much of Thursday, widespread rain has made a return to the region. As of 6 AM, many areas along the Kenai have already seen upwards if not more than a quarter of an inch of rain. This rainfall accumulation will only increase through the day, as the rain becomes heavy at times. This will primarily be during the afternoon hours, when a new low forms just to our south. As the low moves into Prince William Sound, it will open the door for heavier rain to spread across the region.

On average, many locations will see 0.25 to 0.75 inches of rain, the only exception will be Prince William Sound. It’s here where over an inch of rain is possible into the night. While the heaviest rain will gradually shift to the east into the weekend, the chance for some showers still lingers across the region. We’ll easily see more dry time into Saturday, but scattered showers will still be expected. Starting Sunday and through at least the middle of next week, many areas will see significantly drier conditions. We’ll still be under an active weather pattern for the state, but most of the rain will stay confined to coastal regions.

Highs as a result of the rain and clouds into the weekend will likely stay in the 50s. In fact, as August draws to a close, we’ll see very little in the way of warmth. It’s possible we could see 1 to 2 more days this month were temperatures manage to climb into the mid 60s.

Rain moves into Southeast and becomes widespread over the next few days, where several inches is possible for some.

Have a wonderful Friday!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Palmer man who authorities say robbed multiple homes in the Wasilla area in 2015 and 2016 and...
Palmer man found guilty on murder, robbery, firearm charges related partly to 2016 double homicide
The colorful drugs can be deadly and may be targeting children
Rainbow fentanyl raising concerns in Alaska
A memorial to Amelia Nowak and Derek Duerr is placed at 15nth and Cordova where the young...
Driver accused of killing young couple told investigators he was so drunk he didn’t remember driving
Alaska State Troopers badge
Troopers searching for missing kayaker in Knik River
Many theories have been hypothesized as to what is causing the declining crab populations...
Marine biologist perplexed by snow crab disappearance

Latest News

Widespread rain as the week comes to a close
- clipped version
Dry for much of Thursday, before rain and breezy winds return
Dry for much of Thursday before rain and breezy winds return
Dry for much of Thursday, before rain and breezy winds return
Dry for much of Thursday, before rain and breezy winds return
MF Deadhorse hits 70_8-24-22
West coast surf will be high