Ellie’s Furcast: Brad’s World Reptiles

Explore Brad's World Reptiles and the Alaska State Fair.
By Elinor Baty
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In Alaska, we’re all used to seeing moose and bears, not crocodiles and lizards. But every year at the Alaska State Fair, the jungle is brought to the mountains.

Brad’s World Reptiles is an educational exhibit that travels from Oregon to Alaska every year for the state fair.

Owner Brad Tylman is a professional herpetologist and biologist and has been teaching biodiversity and sustainable conservation for nearly three decades — and he does it all with the help of his animals.

The reptiles provide an educational experience for children, giving them the opportunity to fall in love with different exotic species. When people fall in love with animals, the more they want to protect those species and their habitats.

